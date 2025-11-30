Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $3.87. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 121,166 shares traded.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.72%.The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

About Evolution Petroleum

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 600.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.