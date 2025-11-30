Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and traded as low as $33.94. Kering shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 53,850 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PPRUY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

