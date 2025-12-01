Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) & PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Financial Survey

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream and PostRock Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $1.25 billion 6.86 $400.89 million $0.98 18.38 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Antero Midstream and PostRock Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 1 3 1 0 2.00 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Antero Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Antero Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 40.07% 22.53% 8.22% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Antero Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Midstream has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PostRock Energy has a beta of -9.07, indicating that its share price is 1,007% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats PostRock Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PostRock Energy

(Get Free Report)

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.