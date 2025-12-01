Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £42,117.60 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 91,560 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £42,117.60.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Thomas Spain sold 66,496 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £30,588.16.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Thomas Spain bought 18,500 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 per share, for a total transaction of £8,325.

On Monday, November 10th, Thomas Spain sold 43,036 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £19,796.56.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 134,293 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total value of £60,431.85.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Thomas Spain sold 118,621 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £54,565.66.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Thomas Spain sold 8,547 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total value of £3,418.80.

On Friday, September 19th, Thomas Spain sold 125,696 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total value of £50,278.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Spain sold 10,357 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £4,246.37.

On Friday, September 5th, Thomas Spain sold 92,346 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total value of £39,708.78.

Staffline Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 45.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 and a 12 month high of GBX 51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

