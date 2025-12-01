Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.68. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 42.40 and a one year high of GBX 69.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.