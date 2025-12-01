Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.68. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 42.40 and a one year high of GBX 69.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
