Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Olaplex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Olaplex Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.14 on Friday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $760.96 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Olaplex by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,333,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 520,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Olaplex by 287.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 529,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

