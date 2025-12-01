Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBVA. Zacks Research lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.3736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2,989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

