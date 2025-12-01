Desjardins Analysts Give Kinross Gold (TSE:K) a C$44.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$44.00 price objective on Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark cut Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.38.

K stock opened at C$39.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.68. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$12.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

