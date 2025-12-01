Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KDK. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Kodiak AI Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KDK opened at $6.00 on Friday. Kodiak AI has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management US LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,290,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,802,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth $3,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

