Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $1.19. On average, research analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.72% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indaptus Therapeutics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.