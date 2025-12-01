Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%

INDP stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.00. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $1.19. On average, research analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.72% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.