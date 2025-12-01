Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Grupo Televisa Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Grupo Televisa has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $798.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.66 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

