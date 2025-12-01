Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

PDLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ponce Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ponce Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ponce Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 275.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

