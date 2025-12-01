Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $197.95 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $201.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.35 and its 200 day moving average is $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

