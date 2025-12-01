Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

SOLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Solstice Advanced Mat stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -136,911.76.

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

