WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on WillScot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of WSC opened at $19.75 on Friday. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,653 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of WillScot by 620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,305 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,861,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 16,556.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 383,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 381,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

