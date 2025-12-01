Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Corporacion America Airports Price Performance

CAAP stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Corporacion America Airports has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion America Airports

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter worth about $223,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 110.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

