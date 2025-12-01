Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $11.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 39.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 107,761 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

