America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 0.6%

CRMT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($1.38). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $125.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.