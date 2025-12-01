CollPlant Biotechnologies’ (CLGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLGN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.8%
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.65). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 541.34% and a negative return on equity of 94.08%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 507,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CollPlant Biotechnologies
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.