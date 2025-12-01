First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.2%

FIBK opened at $32.86 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.04%.The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 79.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,915.40. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $150,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 941,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,425,820.48. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,888. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

