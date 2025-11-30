North Peak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,638,088 Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,638,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,481,000. Global-e Online comprises approximately 6.9% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $43,603,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 16.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 315,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE opened at $40.39 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $220.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

