Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Shares Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,474 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,076,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,092,000 after buying an additional 4,352,389 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 116.3% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 2,972,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 63,786.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,597,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 512.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Vodafone Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 434.0%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group

About Vodafone Group

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.