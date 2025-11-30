Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Get Our Latest Report on BKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.