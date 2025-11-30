Millington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 28,535 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January $XBJA

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.2% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBJA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 261,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 12.3% in the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BATS XBJA opened at $31.76 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

