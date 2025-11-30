Millington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 49.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

