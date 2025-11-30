Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV is North Peak Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,495 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 22.2% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned 7.64% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $282,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 425,925 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,829,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after acquiring an additional 444,240 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,097,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.3% in the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 646,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 235,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $52.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

