Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.