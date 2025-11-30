Five Point (NYSE:FPH) & United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Critical Analysis

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group -4.49% -37.81% -9.88% Five Point 48.56% 4.24% 2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Homes Group and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Five Point 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $463.71 million 0.14 $46.91 million ($0.32) -3.33 Five Point $237.93 million 3.83 $68.30 million $1.30 4.77

This table compares United Homes Group and Five Point”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Five Point has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five Point beats United Homes Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

