State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,330 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 60.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

