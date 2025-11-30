New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $61,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $701,649,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 147.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 513,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 604,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares in the company, valued at $318,093.78. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,739.12. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock worth $5,507,997 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

SRE opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

