Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 147,610 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,610 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $96,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,391 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,487,000 after acquiring an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,854,000 after acquiring an additional 484,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.