iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC Shares Sold by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 97,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.