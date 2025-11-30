140,000 Shares in TriMas Corporation $TRS Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,177,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,306,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of TriMas by 42.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 396,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,363.38. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. TriMas Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $269.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRS

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.