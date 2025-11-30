State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $33,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,151,000 after acquiring an additional 859,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,297,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,083,000 after buying an additional 574,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IR opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

