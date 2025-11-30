Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,764,000 after purchasing an additional 298,735 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.3%

DINO opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 0.99. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

