New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 277,957 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Aflac worth $66,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,161,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,510,000 after acquiring an additional 349,787 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Aflac by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,187,000 after acquiring an additional 385,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,730,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

