Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $605.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $620.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $593.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.