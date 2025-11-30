Millington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Millington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,932.80. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNEX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

