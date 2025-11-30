Lido Advisors LLC Has $34.75 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,955,086,000 after purchasing an additional 761,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,377,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,464,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,694,000 after acquiring an additional 206,882 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $265.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

