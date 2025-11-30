Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $266,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.1%

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

