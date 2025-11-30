West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $3,540,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $255.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

