Estabrook Capital Management Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6%

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $163.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.09. The company has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

