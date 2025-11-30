Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $30.00 target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,078. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,172 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $174,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 197,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,231.60. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,964 shares of company stock worth $4,106,481. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.