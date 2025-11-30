Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Citic Securities raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE DELL opened at $133.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

