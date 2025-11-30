West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $190.32 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

