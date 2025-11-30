1,092,737 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,092,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,613,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.21% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 32.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $465.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.24 and a 200-day moving average of $437.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
