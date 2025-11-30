Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 49,735 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $177,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 422,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 401.05, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

