SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Purchased by Leslie Global Wealth LLC

Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.