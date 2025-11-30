Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 889 Ryder System, Inc. $R

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 889 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ryder System by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,249,000 after purchasing an additional 415,103 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 51,455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,097,000 after buying an additional 2,862,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,456,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,453,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 870,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.89.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $173.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $195.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.01. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.