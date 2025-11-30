SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB Shares Sold by Leslie Global Wealth LLC

Leslie Global Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,417 shares during the quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 236,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPMB opened at $22.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

